King Charles to lose William with Balmoral offer to Prince Harry?

King Charles III is tipped to trigger new crisis in attempt to heal rift with his estranged son Prince Harry.

Behind the stone walls of the royal Palaces, where tradition often outweighs emotion, the monarch is said to be considering a gesture rooted not in duty, but in love.

The 77-year-old King is reportedly desparate to end feud with Harry in his life, opening the doors of his most private sanctuary Balmoral Castle to his disgruntled son.

“Offering Harry and Meghan time at Balmoral, (The King's most personal residence) is an enormous gesture. It signals trust, forgiveness, and a genuine desire to heal,” a palace insider told media person Rob Shuter.

However, the move may break his ranks with the future monarch William, who strongly opposes the idea.

“He [William] believes it’s too much, too soon — and fears it could reopen wounds that have barely begun to heal,” a separate source claimed.

It sggests the King's offer to Harry may harm his bond with the hier to the British throne.

The late Queen's favourite royal residence is different from Buckhingham Palace. It is Charles’ home. Personally owned by the monarch and held by the royal family since Queen Victoria and Prince Albert purchased it in 1852.

The castle has long served as the Windsors’ emotional refuge. It is a place of tradition, privacy, and unguarded family time.

Hary and William's ailing father sees this as one of the last meaningful gestures left, not as monarch, but as a father.

“He knows time is precious,” the insider adds. “This is about family, not protocol.”

The invitation could mark one of the most intimate overtures yet in the Sussex saga, and redefine the future of the royal family’s most painful divide.