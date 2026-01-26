Meghan Markle faces trolling after 'narcissistic' move

Meghan Markle once again became a topic of discussion on social media after netizens highlighted her "narcissistic" move.

On Sunday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at the screening of the documentary titled Cookie Queens, as executive producers.

At the Sundance Film Festival, Meghan was invited on stage to say a few words. She was introduced with her title, the Duchess of Sussex, in front of the audience.

However, a fan on social media shed light on a rare detail.

A social media user wrote, "In a rare move at Sundance, programmer Kim Yutani welcomes an executive producer to introduce a filmmaker before the screening.”

In response, another penned, "By rare, you mean narcissistic move."

Several fans also believed that Meghan is "obsessed" with her royal roots despite constant criticism.

Moreover, fans called "microphone" her best friend forever as they pointed out her love for giving speeches.

"Meghan Markle at Sundance giving an Oscar acceptance speech for a career that never happened. The delusion remains undefeated," a fan noted.