Prince Harry and Meghan’s Sundance appearance triggers cookie sized storm

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the world premiere of Cookie Queens, they executive-produced through Archewell Productions.

But while the morning screening at the Eccles Theatre in Utah showcased four ambitious Girl Scouts tackling the pressures of cookie season, social media was boiling over with debate of empty seats.

Reports emerged that some 150 chairs remained unoccupied when the 9 a.m. showing began, prompting speculation about audience turnout for the red-carpet debut.

Photos circulated showing gaps in the balcony, while tickets reportedly cost up to $7,000.

By the time the film started ten minutes late, some sources said the number of empty seats had dropped to around 60.

Fans of the Sussexes were having none of it. Screenshots from ticketing sites and enthusiastic tweets insisted that all screenings were fully booked, framing the claims as an attempt to undercut Harry and Meghan’s latest project.

One attendee dismissed the controversy outright, “This is ridiculous. It was a packed house at 9 a.m. for a documentary in the biggest theater.”

Another tweeted more emphatically: “ALL screenings SOLD OUT!”

On stage, Meghan reflected on her own Girl Scout experience in California and the lessons of teamwork, confidence, and community.

The Duke remained more in the background, greeting filmmakers and guests before taking his seat, letting the spotlight stay on the film rather than the headlines.

Some critics took to social media with a far harsher reading of the moment, accusing Meghan of “directing” the scene and overshadowing Harry, whom they claimed appeared distant on the carpet.

A handful of posts went further, alleging that her interactions with the children including hugs caught by the cameras were calculated.