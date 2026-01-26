 
Geo News

Prince Harry and Meghan's Sundance appearance triggers cookie sized storm

Prince Harry hangs back as Meghan takes lead while critics cry 'camera time

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 26, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Sundance appearance triggers cookie sized storm
Prince Harry and Meghan’s Sundance appearance triggers cookie sized storm

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the world premiere of Cookie Queens, they executive-produced through Archewell Productions. 

But while the morning screening at the Eccles Theatre in Utah showcased four ambitious Girl Scouts tackling the pressures of cookie season, social media was boiling over with debate of empty seats.

Reports emerged that some 150 chairs remained unoccupied when the 9 a.m. showing began, prompting speculation about audience turnout for the red-carpet debut. 

Photos circulated showing gaps in the balcony, while tickets reportedly cost up to $7,000. 

By the time the film started ten minutes late, some sources said the number of empty seats had dropped to around 60.

Fans of the Sussexes were having none of it. Screenshots from ticketing sites and enthusiastic tweets insisted that all screenings were fully booked, framing the claims as an attempt to undercut Harry and Meghan’s latest project. 

One attendee dismissed the controversy outright, “This is ridiculous. It was a packed house at 9 a.m. for a documentary in the biggest theater.” 

Another tweeted more emphatically: “ALL screenings SOLD OUT!”

On stage, Meghan reflected on her own Girl Scout experience in California and the lessons of teamwork, confidence, and community.

The Duke remained more in the background, greeting filmmakers and guests before taking his seat, letting the spotlight stay on the film rather than the headlines.

Some critics took to social media with a far harsher reading of the moment, accusing Meghan of “directing” the scene and overshadowing Harry, whom they claimed appeared distant on the carpet. 

A handful of posts went further, alleging that her interactions with the children including hugs caught by the cameras were calculated.

King Charles to lose William with Balmoral offer to Prince Harry?
King Charles to lose William with Balmoral offer to Prince Harry?
Princess Kate, Queen Camilla secret alliance laid bare
Princess Kate, Queen Camilla secret alliance laid bare
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham decide to speak their truth: Here's why
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham decide to speak their truth: Here's why
Princess Beatrice husband reacts as family goes through another setback
Princess Beatrice husband reacts as family goes through another setback
King Charles forced to step back from key decision amid strong calls
King Charles forced to step back from key decision amid strong calls
Queen Camilla decides key change for public appearances in 2026
Queen Camilla decides key change for public appearances in 2026
Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry in surprise U-turn
Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry in surprise U-turn
Prince William finally closes Prince Harry chapter for good
Prince William finally closes Prince Harry chapter for good