Zara Tindall makes panic exit as unforeseen chaos sparks evacuation

King Charles III's niece Zara Tindall forced to make a swift exit from a building amidst an unexpected situation during her latest outing.

She appeared in paninc and made a hasty exit to avoid unforeseen chaos after the fire alarm went off at The 2026 Cheltenham Festival Trials Day.

The attendees were unsure of what was happening, briefly leaving the building.

The 44-year-old emerged from one of the top floors of the Princess Royal Stand to avoid unwanted situation.

"The alarm was raised and full evacuation procedures were implemented to allow its team to carry out the necessary checks before permitting guests to return to the Princess Royal Stand".

Following the procedures, attendees, including the Princess of Wales' former personal assistant, Natasha Archer, returned inside.

The eldest granddaughter of the late Queen is a renowned equestrian and Olympic medalist.

Zara's mother Princess Anne,became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics when she rode Queen Elizabeth's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 games in Montreal.

The late Queen, who was patron of the Jockey Club for 68 years, was also passionate about horses, having ridden, owned and bred them.