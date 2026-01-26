Duchess Sophie redefines elegance as royal fashion icon

Royal family's women do not miss any opportunity to show off their grace and elegance whenever they step out to carry on the royal engagements.

Sophie's age-defying beauty gives her an edge over other royal ladies as she redefines what it means to be a royal fashionista.

Known as one of the most stylish members of the royal family, Prince Edward's sweetheart attracts massive wows from fans for her styling sense.

She recently visited the Royal Military School of Music at HMS Nelson in Portsmouth just the day before turning 61 on January 19.

Prince Edward'swife centred her look around the 'Windsor' navy trench coat by Latham & Taylor. The shin-length number featured apt military buttons down the lapels and nipped in at the waist to create a sculpted silhouette.

Adding to the look, Sophie slipped into a pair of wide-leg trousers. She wore the 'Hypnotic' shirt from Zimmermann in a paisley design. The tan accents in the shirt were tied into her boots.

During her apperance at United Nations event on 17 January, she wore a stunning red dress. Her outfit features folded detailing on the shoulders and a distinctive line of covered buttons down the skirt.

She matched her burgundy midi with court shoe heels in a similar shade, and added simple gold jewellery to finish the look.