Prince Harry sparks health crisis as 'guilt and worry' take over

Prince Harry, who has been putting on a brave face in public outings, warned of serious health problems as new shocking details emerged.

The Duke of Sussex has been dealing with multiple issues. From appearing in court to extending olive branches to the royal family, the 41-year-old Prince appears to be juggling in life at the moment.

It has also been reported that Harry has been feeling lonely in Montecito as he misses life in his homeland, the UK.

Despite his back-to-back public pleas of reconciliation, it is visible to the public that the royals, including King Charles and Prince William, have reportedly found it difficult to trust him again.

Amid the growing concerns, an insider told Star that Harry is "a wreck right now. He’s acting and feeling like the weight of the world’s on his shoulders."

The ongoing feud with his family left him with "guilt and worry" as he knows his father is struggling with cancer.

Not only that, Harry and Meghan Markle are also in the middle of a financial crisis as their expenses are growing day by day, but the Sussexes are not able to produce quality content with Netflix.

An insider revealed that Harry is "barely sleeping. He’s consumed by worry. When it all falls down, it’ll be messy as all hell, to say the least."