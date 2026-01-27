Kate Middleton's brother reacts to David Beckham's bold move

Kate Middletn's brother reacts to David Beckham's emotional messge

James Middleton has reacted to David Beckham's bold move during a tough time on their family.

Kate's younger brother reacted to the legendary footballer's latest post celebrating his wife Victoria's prestigious French accolade.

With his post, David tried to send a subtle message to disgruntled Brooklyn that they're still good even after his heartbreaking decision.

David celebrated Victoria's milestone by sharing an image of the family gathered together, projecting an appearance of solidarity after Brooklyn's snub.

James gesture clearly indicates that he and his family stand with the Beckhams during this terbulence.

It comes week after Brooklyn issued a lengthy statement containing damaging allegations against his parents, declaring he had no intention of making amends with them.

Beckhams maintain strong ties to the royal family, with David receiving his official knighthood from King Charles in November.

"We are so proud of you and all that you have achieved @victoriabeckham," David wrote.

Their relationship with the royals spans many years, including invitations to both Prince William and Princess Kate's 2011 wedding and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's ceremony in 2018.

Brooklyn, 26, was missing from the photographs, while his younger siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, all attended alongside their partners.