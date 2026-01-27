King Charles, Queen Camilla return to Bruckingham Palace with tears

King Charles and Queen Camilla took an motional step to wipe away tears of survivors and their relatives at Buckingham Palace.

The royal couple looked somber as they held a special reception to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. They also attended a candllight ceremoney to rember the loved ones.

Their gesture encouraged the spirits of the families who survived or lost their loved ones.

The annual commemoration falls on January 27th, coinciding with the date Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated.

They lit candles as a symbolic act of remembrance and hope for the future.

This year's observance carries the theme Bridging Generations, encouraging younger people to absorb and pass on the lessons from this dark chapter of history.

The day serves as a reminder of the six million victims, along with millions of others who perished at the time.

During the reception, the guests viewed portraits of seven survivors who had been honoured for services to awareness and education.

These paintings were commissioned by Charles as Prince of Wales and are currently on display in the East Wing of Buckingham Palace.