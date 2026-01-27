Kensington Palace releases heartfelt video of Princess Kate with healing message

Kensington Palace released Princess Kate's heartwarming video as she visited a therapy centre in Bradford on Tuesday, January 27.

The future queen won hearts as she joined young people at Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on the first of her three engagements in the north of England.

She was all excited and in high spirits as she highlighted the healing power of creativity.

The Palace shared Catherine's words along with the video: "Healing through creativity."

The messgae continued: "Proud to be Patron of a charity where creative therapies are helping children and families recover from complex trauma through play, creativity and compassionate support."

During the trip, Princess Catherine left a young girl stunned as she taught a her how to use a seashell to hear the sea in Bradford.

The royal said: “Sometimes if you put them to your ear, you can sometimes hear the sea, do you want to see if you can hear the sea?

She continued to explain how it works, adding: “Sometimes you can hear the waves. If you listen very quietly. That’s what I like doing with shells. If you close your eyes you can sometimes imagine you’re by the beach.”

The young girl was amazed after learning a new lesson of life, saying “yes” when asked if she could hear the waves.

She then went on to show the princess a “potion” she had made that would keep “the bad dreams” away.

The girl’s mother also talked to media to reveal her feelings after seeing the Princss, saying: “I don’t know how I’m going to get her back after this. She’s very busy-minded, she’s normally covered in slime.”

The Princess is a patron of Family Action, a national charity which helps children aged four to 18 and their families recover from trauma.

The charity works with families that have experienced adversity, abuse and traumatic bereavement.

Catherine also met a 12-year-old boy who described using music during his therapy sessions, and told her how he now plays the drums in a school band because he loves instruments “I can smack”.

The Princess of Wales said: “Exactly, and that’s a fantastic way to express yourself and also manage really difficult and hard feelings that are sometimes harder to express with words.”