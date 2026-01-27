Princess Kate leaves Forest Lodge without Prince William to boost mental wellbeing

Kate Middleton showed off her elegance and grace as she made a solo outing in Bradford on Tueday, January 27.

The Princess left the Forest Lodge to spend time with children at Family Action's Children's Trauma Therapy Service in Northern England, highlighting how creativity and nature can boost mental well-being.

She visited a charity-run creative therapy session and then headed to a rugby club to see projects supporting isolated elderly people and took part in a skills session with young rugby players.

Her second stop was at Wakefield Trinity Rugby League team about 20 miles away, as she is the patron of the Rugby Football League.

She was in her element as she joined in a skills session with girls from a local school and met elderly people who were taking part in a program called In Touch.

Catherine's office issued an update on her visit, sharing photos to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account.

The Palace wrote: "Bringing generations together."

The statement contuinued: "A pleasure to support the Rugby Football League as Patron and see how rugby league is creating opportunities for everyone to thrive, both on and off the pitch."

The royal appeareds in good spirit as she pent time with families and children who have used the service.

They helped Kate understand how the use of play and imagination can be a vehicle for healing. At one point, the Princess of Wales was seen holding a seashell up to her ear and showing a 5-year-old girl how to "hear the sea."