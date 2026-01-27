Princess Kate says 'we all need one' dream banishing potion too

Princess of Wales’ visit to Bradford this Tuesday brought a splash of royal magic.

Catherine kicked off a three stop tour of northern England by spending time at a trauma therapy centre where healing sometimes begins with a wish box and a bit of make believe.

At Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service, the Princess met young people working through difficult experiences with the help of art, storytelling and play.

One moment in particular captured the spirit of the day, as she joined a young girl who was crafting a “box of wishes” with her therapist and gently introduced her to a childhood holding a seashell to her ear to “hear the sea.”

With eyes closed, the girl agreed she could hear the waves.

The girl then proudly revealed a homemade “potion,” carefully designed to banish bad dreams.

Catherine joked to the child’s mother that plenty of adults could use a bottle or two.

Her mother later said her daughter was thrilled by the encounter, laughing that she had no idea how she’d persuade her to leave.

“She’s usually non-stop, always messy, always covered in slime,” she said.

The Princess of Wales has long championed early childhood mental health and serves as patron of Family Action, which supports families affected by abuse, loss and adversity.

As one parent reflected, the centre had taught her that silence doesn’t protect children giving them space to talk does.