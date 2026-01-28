King’s Office shares update on Queen Camilla after sombre Palace event

Queen Camilla, after attending a poignant reception at the Buckingham Palace, spent her evening taking a trip to the Shakespearean era to mark a key milestone.

The 78-year-old royal took a tour behind the curtains of the BAFTA-nominated film, Hamnet, which features Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley, Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe among others.

Palace released a delightful video of the visit along with a special statement, which also marked the five-year anniversary of the Queen’s Reading Room.

“A story that stays with you long after the final scene,” it read. “This evening, The Queen attended a special screening of Hamnet, the film adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel, hosted by The Queen’s Reading Room, in partnership with Universal and Focus Features.”

The statement noted that Camilla “met author Maggie O’Farrell and cast members Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe, who plays the titular role. The Queen also viewed costumes from the film with Costume Designer Malgosia Turzanska”.

The Queen’s Reading Room was launched in 2021, which is a charity championing the transformative power of literature.

The outing came on Tuesday, after Camilla had attended the Holocaust Memorial service alongside King Charles. The King and Queen met with the survivors and the families of survivors and engaged in conversation with them.

Afterwards, they lit a candle to mark the important event.