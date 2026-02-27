Prince William and Princess Kate receive new title as they delight kids

The future king and queen have won hearts with their latest Wales visit

Prince William and Princess Kate are parents first, future monarchs second.

Royal fans have bestowed a new title upon the Prince and Princess of Wales, who demonstrated their “magic” with children during their latest Wales outing on Thursday, February 26. The three-stop visit was meant to celebrate volunteering and community spirit ahead of St. David’s Day, and William and Kate — who are parents to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — exemplified that children are at the heart of any community.

“You two are wonderful with kids! The Children’s Prince and Princess,” wrote one fan on social media, while another chimed in, “They have such magic with children. Clearly wonderful parents. The monarchy will be in good hands with King William and Queen Catherine.”

After their visit to The Hanging Gardens in Powys, the Waleses stopped by contemporary Art Gallery Oriel Davies, where they joined young children for some arts and crafts. Kate was genuinely moved when a little girl gifted her a handmade necklace, while William received a paper daffodil seemingly by the same girl. Outside the venue, they happily posed with children, who didn’t hesitate to hug them.

A statement issued on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account read, “At @orieldavies in Newton to see how the Hand in hand project is using art to support the wellbeing of children and their families. An inspiring example of how communities in Powys are coming together to foster confidence and connection through creative workshops.”

Their next stop was at Hafan Yr Afon, where once again, they made sure to greet and interact with the young children gathered outside.

Reflecting on the visit, William and Kate expressed, “At the heart of Newton… Joining a celebration of volunteers and community champions at Hafan Yr Afon in Powys, the county with the highest proportion of volunteers in the UK. Their dedication to young people, the arts and wellbeing helps Powys thrive.”