King Charles holds private meeting as important collaboration looms

King Charles attended to some important matters right as he returned to the UK following his break in Scotland alongside Queen Camilla.

While Charles had returned briefly to London while Prince Harry was still the city for his lawsuit against the Daily Mail publisher, but the two didn’t meet.

The King and the Queen had arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to mark the poignant Holocaust Memorial Day, after which the two of them went their separate way to cater to their individual tasks.

Charles has always been passionate about environmental issues and he had inculcated those values to both his son, Prince William and Prince Harry. Despite their familial tensions, the three of them have pursued the cause in their own way.

After the success of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize and his collaboration on many community-based charities in Brazil last year, the King seems to be stepping up his own efforts for the cause for nations that require environmental protection.

Charles held a private audience with President pf Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali at Buckingham Palace. During the meeting, discussed climate action and their ongoing collaborations on the issue.

The President released a statement following the meeting, “Today, I met with His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where we engaged in discussions on our ongoing collaborations in the areas of environmental protection, biodiversity, and climate action.”

Prince William last year made an ambitious collaboration as he partnered with several organisations to enhance protections for, Indigenous Peoples and nature protectors across the Brazilian Amazon. Furthermore, Duchess Sophie also made a trip to South America for similar purpose.

It is possible that the King could be planning something similar for Guyana.