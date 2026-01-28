Prince William, Kate support King Charles message amid simmering tensions

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed their solidarity with King Charles as they marked their support with an important gesture.

The royal family had hoped to leave behind all the tensions and controversies in the past year as they showed a united front during the Sandringham Christmas walkabout – the first one after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been ousted as a royal member.

Moreover, the Prince and Princess of Wales also reaffirmed their dedication to duty as Kensington Palace revealed that the couple will be focussing on meaningful and impactful engagements, especially as they spotlight British talents and initiatives.

While the royals intended to avoid anymore Andrew drama, there continues to be coverage on the disgraced King’s brother. To divert attention back to the work of the royals, Kensington Palace shared a message to mark a sombre event, after the King and Queen attended the service at Buckingham Palace.

“Marking Holocaust Memorial Day,” the office of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared alongside a lit candle, similar to the one Charles and Camilla had lit at the event.

“This year’s theme, Bridging Generations, reminds us of the importance of listening to survivors, sharing their stories, and carrying their memories forward so the past is never forgotten.”

The update came amid simmering tensions among the Yorks as Princess Eugenie has cut off ties from her shamed father, whereas, Princess Beatrice was seen spending time with him in Windsor. Meanwhile, a report suggested that the Beatrice and Eugenie are being used by Andrew as “spies” so that he can “stay informed and involved” in royal matters.

That has reportedly been creating mistrust between Princess Kate and the King’s nieces. Meanwhile, none of the royals want to punish the sisters for being daughter to Andrew and Fergie, but they are all keeping the interests of the monarchy on priority.