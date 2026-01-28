Kate Middleton responds to Prince Harry's cry for help: Watch

Princess Kate seemingly sent a subtle message of support to Prince Harry and to all those going through a challenging phase in their lives.

On January 27, a delightful video was released on the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales, showcasing the future Queen promoting connecting with nature during a mental health crisis.

The doting mother of George, Charlotte, and Louis partnered with Mind Over Mountains, a charity that helps those facing mental health challenges by providing professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences.

In the newly released video, beaming Kate was seen taking a walk with the charity's team members, surrounded by beautiful scenery.

Princess Catherine said in a heartfelt message, "Joining Mind Over Mountains for a guided walk in the Peak District, seeing how the combination of nature, mindful movement, and professional mental health support can restore and sustain wellbeing.

"Inspiring to witness how these programmes help people reconnect with themselves, build resilience, and find calm in a supportive environment."

Kate Middleton's plea to reconnect with nature came at a time when the Duke of Sussex has been facing "sleepless" nights due to back-to-back setbacks.

Earlier, Star Magazine reported that Prince Harry is "a wreck right now. He’s acting and feeling like the weight of the world’s on his shoulders."

From dealing with legal matters to struggling to make peace with the royal family, the former working royal "consumed by worry."