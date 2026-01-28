 
Andrew's crisis drives wedge between Queen Camilla, Princess Anne?

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne split over Andrew's fate

Geo News Digital Desk
January 28, 2026

Queen Camilla and her sister-in-law Princess Anne are said to be at loggerheads on Andrew's crisis, with the Princess Royal wanting the monarch to revisit his strategy against the disgraced royal.

The senior royals are allegdly clashing over the former prince, each urging other to keep balance between family loyalty and royal duty.

Anne is unhappy over desparate actions against Andrew. She's allegdly defending her brother, who was once the late Queen's favourite son, behind palace walls.

However, Prince William and King Charles and Queen Camilla are determind to move farward with their quest to restore the royal legacy amid Andrew's scandals.

There's no doubt that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's crisis engulfed the entire family, causing chaos in senior royal circles as the Princess Royal also clashes with Queen Camilla.

“Anne feels this whole thing has gone way beyond what’s fair,” an insider claimed to Examiner.

“She believes their late mother [Queen Elizabeth II] would have wanted this handled with far more discretion and dignity, especially given Andrew’s years of service,” they continued.

The 65-year-old former duke, who denied any wrongdoing, was officially stripped of his titles and honours in October and asked to vacate Royal Lodge over his connection to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“In her view, Andrew has already paid a huge price,” says the source. “She doesn’t feel it’s right to keep kicking a man when he’s down.”

Anne’s stance has “led to some very fiery arguments behind palace walls,” the source revealed, especially with her sister-in-law Camilla, 78.

“Camilla can’t believe Anne is defending what she sees as the indefensible. [She] thinks Andrew’s lucky he’s still being allowed to breathe British air.”

