Sarah Ferguson makes heartbreaking confession as 'mental health' deteriorates

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 28, 2026

Sarah Ferguson talked about her declining mental condition after her near and dear ones bid farewell days before the Royal Lodge exit.

The former Duchess of York is reportedly struggling as one after another person from her and Andrew's close circle "shunning" the ex-couple.

As per MailOnline, Fergie confessed to her remaining pals that losing her royal perks and royal home is "not good for my mental health."

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother is "on a knife-edge and bursting out crying several times a day. She's really not sure what the future holds."

The year 2025 shook the entire world of Sarah and Andrew, following their ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which resurfaced in the media with more shocking details.

King Charles finally heard the pleas of the public to ban the former Duke and Duchess of York from royal life in October.

The monarch removed the "style, titles and honours" of his brother, and now he is known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Not only that, the King ordered Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge, as a private accommodation near Sandringham has been provided to him.

The King and Queen made it clear in their bombshell statement that "their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

