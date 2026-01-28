Prince William, Princess Kate's saviour issues statement amid crisis

Prince William and Princess Catherine's key ally vowed to take the royal couple's meaningful initiative to new heights of success.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' new team member, Sarah Henwood, issued a delightful statement on her LinkedIn profile, expressing her excitement to join The Royal Foundation as CEO.

In her message, Sarah said that she is set to "take up the reins of The Royal Foundation in February," and she will promote the future King and Queen's mission, especially after a series of royal scandals, putting a negative light on the royal family's public service duties.

From William's passion project, Homewards, to Catherine's Centre for Early Childhood, the new hire will promote the causes close to the Waleses' hearts.

Sarah shared that she will "use this platform going forward to shine a light on some of the remarkable initiatives the Foundation is working on for the Prince and Princess of Wales."

It is also important to note that there are major shakeups happening behind the walls of Kensington Palace.

Previously, William and Kate also hired Liza Ravenscroft to be a part of their press office team following Andrew and Harry's crisis.