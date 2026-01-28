Meghan Markle, Princess Kate find common ground as Prince Harry makes plans

Prince Harry, who is hoping for a reconciliation with his family, is reportedly weighing his options to make a return to his home country, especially as the UK Home Office decision about his security is close to an announcement.

However, there are some reservations Meghan has about returning the UK, given her past experience, which reportedly led her to have suicidal thoughts. Despite that, she is willing to face the royals knowing that many feathers will be ruffled.

As Harry remains estranged from his brother Prince William, Kate still holds a soft corner for her brother-in-law. Meanwhile, Kate and Meghan did not get along from the get-go and that will cause problems if there were ever a return for the Sussexes if the security is granted.

Even though Meghan and Kate have their differences, there is one common enemy that face, which could somehow bring them together. According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex is “willing to be conciliatory and take the high road with a lot of people, but Camilla is a different story”.

Kate and Camilla have put on a united front on many occasions, but Palace whispers have revealed that the Queen Consort often talks behind Kate’s back as she doesn’t like the attention she commands.

The insiders have claimed that Meghan “made a real effort with Camilla back when she was still living in the UK but she’s way past playing nice and kissing up to her, she has seen that gets her nowhere.”

Moreover, she is convinced Camilla has been trying to undermine her and “paint her as the villain” but the Duchess is not adamant that she won’t tolerate more cruelty. The source added, “Meghan feels like Camilla has been out to get her for years, and some people within royal circles would agree.”

On the other hand, there is a lot that Camilla and Kate do not agree on. A Heat World report stated that Camilla is not happy about Kate facilitating a reconciliation between the King and Harry. Camilla is not happy about the growing influence that Kate has and was especially peeved by the choice of tiara during the German State Visit, which grabbed all the attention.

It is possible that Meghan would find a quiet alliance with her sister-in-law, for the first time, if there was ever a royal reunion taking place in the near future.