Prince Harry's stalker turns shield in security battle

Prince Harry's stalker has seemingly emerged as dark horse hero in his security battle.

Harry's encounter with a stalker has trengthened his case in the fight for full UK security protection.

During the Duke's privacy trial against Associated Newspapers Limited at London's High Court, a woman was identified as a fixated individual took a seat just meters behind him in the public gallery.

The unexpected incident served as a stark and immediate reminder of the very real threats Harry continues to face.

The incident has hardened his resolve to use what sources described as his "court stalker terror" to press for a win in his long-running fight for full U.K. security protection, according to law experts.

It occurs amid a Home Office-ordered review of the security threat he faces, launched in December, and has renewed debate over the withdrawal of automatic taxpayer-funded police protection following his decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

A source close to Harry said the incident was pivotal. "This court stalker terror has reinforced everything he has been warning about," an insider told Radar.

"It has become central to how he is framing his endless U.K. security fight, because it shows how exposed he feels when he is in Britain," they added.

The woman, understood to have mental health issues, was immediately recognized by Harry's private security team, who alerted court officials.

But according to an insider, the limits of their authority were stark, claiming: "Harry's security team was effectively powerless in that moment."

The insiders went on to explaine "They are not law enforcement, and the High Court is a public space, so unless a crime is being committed there is very little they can do beyond monitoring the situation and alerting court staff."