Rihanna spills beans on fashion secret after welcoming three kids

Rihanna reveals how her fashion choices have shifted after welcoming three kids with longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

The 37-year-old Barbadian singer and businesswoman, who shares sons RZA, three, and Riot, two, and a three month-old daughter Rocki, with Rocky, 37, spilled the beans on the evolution of her dressing sense as she embraced motherhood.

During a street interview, the Diamonds hitmaker was asked about her favourite looks from the fashion show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

“Favorite look? That’s impossible,” she told the interview in a video shared via X on Tuesday, January 27. “I wanted the coats, I wanted the dresses, I wanted the skirts with a little bump [at the stomach] ‘cause I got a little pouch after having kids, so I’d love that.”

While rattling off the clothing items she wanted for herself, she included a few dresses that would amplify the “little pouch” she has after giving birth to her three children.

“I loved the accessories, the bags, the shoes, the earrings, everything was perfectly made, super well done, super whimsical. Everything made me excited. It was a very thrilling show,” the Umbrella singer added.

Interestingly, the nine-time Grammy Awards winner attended the fashion show in an outfit that seemingly recreated one of her famous pregnancy styles.

She sported a sheer polka-dotted dress with a giant bow at the neckline under a double breasted coat, which was reminiscent of the sheer black babydoll dress, lingerie and leather jacket she wore to the fall 2022 Dior fashion show. (The Grammy winner was pregnant with RZA at the time.)

Rihanna’s latest fashion show appearance comes shortly after her beau was awarded the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon Award at the 2025 CFDA Awards in New York.

The Work songstress previously received the same honour in 2014, making them both recipients of this top fashion industry award.