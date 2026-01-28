King Charles unveils his mission with Camilla and Sophie by his side

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set for a notable night at Windsor Castle as they gather for a screening that puts the planet front and centre.

The royal couple will welcome guests for the premiere of Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, a new Prime Video documentary that shines a spotlight on the monarch’s long-standing mission.

Among those attending the midweek event are the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, adding a distinctly royal stamp to the occasion.

The film is narrated by Oscar winner Kate Winslet and offers a reflective journey through Charles’s belief that humanity and nature are deeply connected.

Rather than placing people above the planet, the documentary challenges viewers to see themselves as part of the same living system.

Much of the story looks back to Charles’s time as Prince of Wales, when his outspoken views on the environment were far from fashionable.

Shot across four continents by award-winning production house Passion Planet, the documentary doesn’t shy away from the scale of environmental damage worldwide.

A central role is played by The King’s Foundation, founded in 1990 and based at Dumfries House.

The charity’s work from reviving traditional skills to promoting sustainable fashion and rebuilding communities serves as a real-world example of the philosophy running through the film.