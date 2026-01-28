Meghan Markle addresses As Ever stock speculation in shock move

Meghan Markle launches her first-ever Valentine's Day Collection

Meghan Markle is letting the numbers speak for themselves amid speculation about her As Ever stock.

On Tuesday, January 27, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled her first-ever Valentine’s Day Collection, featuring two of her signature fruit spreads. The launch comes just two weeks after a website glitch sparked chatter about unsold inventory from a reported million-unit order.

“The first launch of our Valentine’s Day Collection is here,” read the announcement on As Ever’s official Instagram page, suggesting that there's still more to come.

A video of Meghan’s hands unwrapping a gift box tied with a red ribbon accompanied the post.

Hinting at her own Valentine’s plans with Prince Harry and their children, Meghan added, “Thoughtfully made for sharing, gifting, and slow mornings at home with loved ones.”

The drop includes Strawberry Spread, one of As Ever’s original products, and Raspberry Spread, which has now been restocked after selling out.

“For the first time, our Strawberry Spread is available on its own, alongside the return of our Raspberry Spread, finally back in stock,” the lifestyle brand revealed.

The release is notable following online speculation that Meghan was struggling to sell her products. Earlier this year, a Reddit thread highlighted a website glitch that appeared to show roughly 130,000 jars still in inventory. Some fans took that as a sign of slow sales.

However, the Valentine’s launch suggests otherwise, with Meghan continuing to restock popular items and expand her offerings as demand keeps pace.