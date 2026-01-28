Royal family ‘on alert’ as key member’s health crisis worsens

The royal family experienced a heartbreaking loss last year amid the many troubles that they had been facing.

Amid the controversies of the disgraced Andrew, the cancer treatment of King Charles and Princess Kate’s recovery, the family lost one dedicated and loyal member of the family, Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

The 92-year-old royal was a beloved member and it was a clear indication as King made an exception for her funeral service held in September. She became the first member of the British royal family to have a Roman Catholic service in modern history – she was the first to convert to Catholicism in over 300 years in 1994.

The aggrieved family gave a tribute in their own way, and even Prince Harry personally visited the family at Kensington Palace to offer his condolences. However, her husband, Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent, appeared especially heartbroken with the loss of her better half.

The royal, who turned 90, in October last year, had received a special gesture from the King, as a reception was held in his honour at Windsor. After that, the Duke had rarely made an appearance.

Although, the update from Buckingham Palace has left fans in shock as the Duke appears particularly withered in his health.

He had attended a memorial service where he watched a performance by the English Chamber Orchestra as they reflected on the lives of those who survived the Holocaust and the memory of those who did not.

This is the first time the Duke was seen in wheelchair, an alarming indicator of his health. The royal family is understood to be on alert on the health of the aging Duke, and they are to be taking precautions not to overburden him with engagements.

The update also comes amid a prediction of a Brazilian mystic, who has made shockingly accurate predictions in the past. He had stated that a major event will take place, “possibly tied to the health of a key member”.