Prince Harry takes first major step to revive royal role as UK return nears

Prince Harry is returning to the UK with a key mission, which is proven by his latest major hiring.

The Duke of Sussex is all set to bring the Invictus Games to Birmingham in 2027, and to make the event a global success, he hired a PR agency, Run Communications.

Jess Arnold, the managing director of the firm, told PR Week that he and his team believe it is a "huge privilege" to work as a communications partner for Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

He said in a statement, "The Invictus Games stand for resilience, purpose and progress, and our role is to help tell those stories with credibility, care and impact. Working alongside Goodform and Champions allows us to take a genuinely integrated approach that reflects the scale and significance of the Games next year."

For the unversed, Harry's passion project, Invictus Games, will make headlines from July 10 to 17 in his homeland, the UK.

Following the new appointment, the director of communications at Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, Ritchie Rebbeck, shared that it is "vital" to let those people become part of Invictus who carefully share the stories of selfless veterans.

"Run Communications, Goodform and Champions each bring deep expertise, and together they will help us connect people to the Games in ways that are meaningful, inclusive and built to last," Harry's team member added.

It is important to note that Prince Harry has been careful with his actions recently.

From not making any controversial remarks against the royal family to adding key members to his team, the Duke of Sussex might be seeing the Invictus Games 2027 as a major event to revive his royal role.