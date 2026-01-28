Queen stuns in wedding tiara with King at latest royal event

Royal women are known for wearing crowns of elegance, and their royal tiaras sparkle with history.

The Danish Queen showeded off her elegance with a nod to the royal tradition as she chose to wear a sentimental tiara during an event.

Queen Mary and King Frederik attended a state banquet on the first day of their state visit to Estonia during their two-day state visit, which included a gala dinner at St Nicholas Church in Tallinn.

The royal couple were hosted by President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis for the concert and dinner at St Nicholas Church in Tallinn.

The 53-year-old dazzled in a navy satin gown with a bejewelled neckline, which dates back to at least 2015. She donned her brunette locks in blowdried waves, topped with her diamond wedding tiara.

The antique jewels were gifted to Australian-born Mary by her in-laws, Queen Margrethe and the late Prince Henrik, on her wedding day to Frederik on 14 May 2004.

The stunning headpiece is made up of diamond heart and fleur-de-lis motifs, and in recent years, she's often seen wearing the tiara with an additional row of pearls.