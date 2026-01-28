Kate Middleton inspires Prince William’s low-key mission

Prince William seems to be taking a page out of his wife Kate Middleton’s book as he is taking up a personal mission of his own.

The Princess of Wales has carved her image with her sartorial choices and the public clings to her fashion approval when she chooses a brand, which is now dubbed as the ‘Kate Effect’.

As Kate has marked her niche, William also seems to have found one for himself as he hopes to revive pubs in the age of fine dine and wine.

“I absolutely love pubs,” William recently said during his outing in Scotland. He had been visiting The Goth pub during a recent trip to Scotland with his wife, Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales even shared highlights from the day.

“Great to visit The Goth, an historic community-run pub in Fallin, where profits are reinvested into local initiatives, from supporting families in need and food banks to charities and hospices across the area,” the message read from the Waleses.

“I want to help pubs. This is the best place to come and get to know each other,” William had declared. “(Pubs are) the heart of the community. I grew up in pubs, I absolutely love pubs.”

William also garnered popularity for a pub near Windsor where he was interviewed by Eugene Levy for his series, The Reluctant Traveller.

From then on, it sparked a phenomenon dubbed ‘The William Effect’ as royal fans flocked to the venue to have a pint at the ‘royal table’ or ‘King's corner’ after the show aired.