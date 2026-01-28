Nicola Peltz blows kisses after Victoria Beckham’s new milestone

Nicola Peltz appears to be sending out love and perhaps a subtle message amid ongoing tensions within the Beckham family.

In new couple photos shared by Brooklyn Beckham it appeared that he is suggesting that he and his wife are unbothered by his estranged mother’s latest milestone.

Victoria Beckham was recently honoured with the Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture on January 26, a moment she celebrated alongside much of her family.

Notably absent from the occasion were her eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, amid ongoing rift.

Shortly after the honour was announced and Beckham's new family photo, Brooklyn returned to Instagram for the first time in over a month, sharing a carousel of photos featuring himself and Nicola.

Among the images was a snapshot of the couple seated at a table, with Brooklyn holding a drink while Nicola blew a kiss toward the camera.

While the gesture could easily be read as a sweet display of affection, some fans interpreted the timing as a subtle response to the Beckham family’s recent social media posts, which featured David and Victoria posing with their younger sons, Romeo and Cruz, and their girlfriends as Brooklyn and Nicola remained absent.

The loved-up photos also positioned Nicola as a steady source of support for Brooklyn amid the increasingly public family divide.

Soon after the “Brand Beckham” images circulated online, the couple shared additional affectionate snapshots from their outing, seemingly reinforcing the message that they are focused on one another as family ties continue to strain.

As Victoria celebrated her cultural honour with the rest of her family, Brooklyn and Nicola’s social media activity suggested they are in a good place, standing together as tensions within the family remain unresolved.