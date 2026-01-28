King Charles a 'joy to work with,' just like everyone at foundation knows

King Charles is giving the public a rare glimpse of the man behind the crown.

Kristina Murrin, Chief Executive of The King’s Foundation, praised the upcoming documentary for capturing a side of Charles that most people rarely see.

“You see him in a relaxed way, talking about what he truly believes in,” she said. “He’s very funny and a joy to work with.”

Murrin added that Finding Harmony: A King's Vision offers audiences a taste of the informal, hands-on approach those who work with him witness every day.

What sets Charles apart, she explained, is his singular focus. “He has no agenda.

He doesn’t need any of that. His only agenda is to help,” Murrin said, highlighting the King’s dedication to causes rather than personal gain.

The documentary traces Charles’s long-standing environmental advocacy, stretching back to his days as Prince of Wales.

At the heart of that vision is Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, home to The King’s Foundation.

The Scottish estate acts as a living laboratory for the King’s philosophy, demonstrating projects that support local communities, revive traditional craftsmanship, and champion sustainable textiles.