Beatrice, Eugenie to go 'public' about ties with dad Andrew?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been a topic of discussion since their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 's shameful exit from the royal family.

Despite the shocking details about the former Duke and Duchess of York's ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the sisters have reportedly maintained a low-key relationship with their parents.

However, a recent report claimed that Eugenie has "cut off all contact" with his father. An insider further told the Mirror, "There is no contact at all, nothing. It’s Brooklyn Beckham-level – she has completely cut him off."

But, still, there is no official statement or announcement made by Beatrice and Eugenie about ties with Andrew.

Speaking of the silence maintained by the Princesses, crisis expert Lauren Beeching shared with The i newspaper, "Personally, I don't think the smartest move is for them to publicly announce that they're distancing themselves from their father."

The expert added, "The more effective approach is simply not to be seen with him and not make a spectacle of it."

It is now crucial for the sisters to determine their position on Andrew. Andrew Lownie, the author of Andrew's biography, has cautioned the royal family about potentially more "damaging" revelations related to King Charles' brother and his involvement in the Epstein case.