Kensington Palace issues update on Prince William's 'empowerment' drive

Prince William has sped up his efforts to secure his future reign with his empowerment programme.

The Prince of Wales, 43, stepped out to strenghten his plan to promote a youth empowerment programme in London.

The future monarch visited a garden centre in north London, where he learned about the Children in Need's We Move FWD programme at a garden centre in Wood Green, north London.

William's office shared an update on the future monarch's royal engagement, releasing his image on his and Princess Kate's official Instagram account.

Kate's husband appeared in high spirits while carrying out the solo engagement, one day after his wife had visited the north of England to highlight the power of creativity

The Prince looked dapper in a navy sport coat, which he paired with a green jumper.

After warmly greeting senior officials, he was introduced to the BAFTA-winning TV star Big Zuu (real name Zuhair Hassan) while being shown around the greenhouses.

Big Zuu, who is best known for his cooking series Big Zuu's Big Eats, and William were photographed laughing together before rolling up their sleeves and potting saplings.

The 10-year programme is executed in collaboration with BBC Radio 1Xtra and creates opportunities for children and youngsters living in the UK.