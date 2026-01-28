Queen Camilla meets everyone except Shakespeare who has other plans

Queen Camilla’s special screening saw an evening filled with Hollywood’s hottest names, but one notable absence was the star of Hamnet.

Paul Mescal was absent from Tuesday evening’s high-profile event in London, a detail that didn’t go unnoticed given his previous frank remarks about royal encounters being firmly low on his personal wish list.

While Camilla mingled with cast members and creatives, the Irish actor stayed away, reinforcing his earlier stance that rubbing shoulders with royalty isn’t exactly a career milestone for him.

The screening, held at the May Fair Hotel, brought together a glittering mix of literary and film talent to celebrate the critically praised adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel.

Mescal, who portrays William Shakespeare in the film, has previously spoken about his feelings after the premiere of Gladiator II in 2024, when the subject of meeting King Charles arose.

He joked at the time that it wasn’t something he ever imagined happening, adding that as an Irishman, royal introductions weren’t exactly high on his agenda. His absence this week appeared to echo that same sentiment.

Instead, the Queen spent time chatting with actor Joe Alwyn, author Maggie O’Farrell and young star Jacobi Jupe, who plays Shakespeare’s son in the film.

Camilla told guests she was delighted to finally see the adaptation and remarked on how quickly it had gathered momentum since its recent cinema release.

Just hours earlier, Hamnet had landed an impressive 11 Bafta nominations, turning the screening into a celebration of both literary success and awards-season momentum.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, the film has already made history with a record-breaking number of Bafta nods for a female-directed picture.

Still, for many observers, it was Mescal’s no-show that provided the evening’s most talked-about subplot.