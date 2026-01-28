 
Meghan Markle gives big task to Harry as social standing in tough spot

Prince Harry 'desperate' to make Meghan happy as Duchess hit with major setback

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 28, 2026

Meghan Markle put her husband, Prince Harry, in a difficult position after her social standing hit rock bottom.'

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a joint appearance at the Sundance Film Festival to attend the special screening of their latest documentary, Cookie Queens, in Park City, Utah.

The couple has played the role of executive producers of the new project.

Royal expert Angela Levin stated on Kevin O'Sullivan's TalkTV show that Meghan's popularity is declining daily. To remain relevant, she needs Harry by her side.

Speaking of Harry's new task given by Meghan, the royal commentator added, "He does what his wife wants him to do. She wants him to help the public buy things, look at things, or decide on things. She’s happy, and he’s desperately keen to keep her happy."

Angela even highlighted how the Duchess of Sussex was "sidelined" by organisers at the festival.

She pointed out that "The woman running the Sundance event didn’t let Meghan hold her hand but put her arm around Harry. Meghan gets Harry because it gets her more people."

