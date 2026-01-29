Luke Macfarlane fuels hope for Season 3 after shifting gears debut

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Shifting Gears episode “Uncle Sam.”

The ABC’s sitcom stirred excitement among devoted viewers with its latest episode, titled Uncle Sam, by introducing a new member of the Parker family.

Season 2 welcomed Sam Parker, the long-missing, frequently mentioned Navy-hero son of Tim Allen’s character, Matt and Riley’s brother, played by Luke Macfarlane.

For a season and a half, Shifting Gears referenced Sam as a significant but unseen character.

The new addition became an instant fan-favourite and fans are already hoping he’s here to stay.

Macfarlane’s debut quickly stood out, with his character’s storyline delivering one of the episode’s biggest surprises.

The revelation hits Matt hard, who had proudly envisioned his son as a “future admiral.”

While leaving the military alone was enough to unsettle him, Sam’s acting ambitions push Matt to his breaking point despite Sam points to famous veterans-turned-actors like Jimmy Stewart and Adam Driver to justify his choice.

Ultimately, Matt comes around, choosing to support his son rather than let his expectations drive them apart.

As the Season 2 finale approaches and the show’s future remains uncertain, many viewers are now calling for more of Sam if Shifting Gears earns a Season 3 renewal.

Despite the buzz around Macfarlane’s performance, Shifting Gears remains on uncertain footing.

Reports suggest the series has been on ABC’s cancellation bubble following a decline in viewership after Season 1.

Although, Season 2 appeared to counter that with high-profile guest appearances and new characters like Sam, it remains to be seen whether those efforts were enough to secure a renewal.