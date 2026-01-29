Kelsey Parker reveals painful treatment after losing baby Phoenix

Last June, she suffered further heartbreak when she lost her unborn baby

Kelsey Parker has opened up about the painful experience she endured following the stillbirth of her son, Phoenix.

The star, 35, has two children, Aurelia, six, Bodhi, four, with the late Tom Parker from The Wanted, who died age 33 from a rare, aggressive brain tumor (glioblastoma) in 2022.

Last June, she suffered further heartbreak when she lost her unborn baby-her first with her new boyfriend, Will Lindsay - who was stillborn.

Kelsey lost her son Phoenix at 39 weeks when he was stillborn at home before she was taken to a maternity ward which added to the trauma of the experience.

After the stillbirth she was placed on a ward with new mums and their newborns where she said she received little kindness or understanding from staff.

Speaking on Sky News on Wednesday she said: 'I didn't feel much kindness. The people who had to look after me, their jaws were on the floor and they didn't know what to do.

'I took time off from work afterwards as I needed time to process what I went through. I wouldn't wish what I went through on anyone. It was absolutely horrendous and harrowing. I can't even go into what that loss felt like as it's too painful for me.

'On my own podcast I hear stories of birth trauma all the time and so many of us with birth are not heard or frightened to have a voice in the birth process.'

She also spoke more widely of the grief she is still dealing with and how she dealt with the loss whilst also having to parent her two young children.