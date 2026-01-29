Royal set to make first appearance after pregnancy announcement

Royals are excited to celebrate a new addition to their family as a beaituful member has announced her pregnancy.

Flora Vesterberg has unveiled her next plan just days after announcing that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Timothy Vesterberg.

She turned to Instagram to share another exciting news after the delightful update on her family expension.

Flora is the daughter of James Ogilvy and Julia Rawlison. Her paternal grandmother, Princess Alexandra, was a cousin and close friend of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Looking forward to speaking with the King’s College London Art Business Society next week. I’m excited to share reflections on my career as well as my ongoing PhD research at The Courtauld," the 31-year-old wrote.

Earlier this month, she confirmed the couple's happy news by sharing a stunning photograph with her husband.

"Delighted to share that Timothy and I are expecting our first child. We’re truly over the moon. Photographed by my father," she confirned on January 19.

In the photo, she's seen holding her bump. The couple did not confirm the baby's due date. Their child will be the first great-grandchild of Princess Alexandra and the first grandchild of James and Julia Ogilvy.