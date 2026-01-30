Miley Cyrus' sister Noah makes surprise love confession about Jonas brother

Noah, 26, and Frankie, 25, worked together on Studio Ghibli's 'Ponyo' in 2008

Miley wasn’t the only Cyrus sister to be bit by a Jonas Brother love bug.

Noah Cyrus has revealed that she was “in love” with Frankie Jonas — the youngest brother of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas — when the two worked together as kids. Noah, who has recently carved her own path as a musician, made the admission in the comments section of aTik Tok video she posted on January 11 of herself riding in a car with her best friend while the Jonas Brothers’ 2008 song Love Bug played.

A fan commented, “Younger me thought Noah Cyrus and Frankie Jonas was gonna be the IT FUTURE couple,” the commenter wrote. “They even did Ponyo together as kids.” In 2008, Noah and Frankie teamed up to voice characters in the English-language dub of Studio Ghibli’s Ponyo and even collaborated on the film’s English title theme song.

Struck by nostalgia, the singer replied, “oh i was in loooovvveee with frankie. during ponyo and on tour w our siblings it was ONNNN.”

Though Noah, now 26, and Frankie, now 25, never got together, another Cyrus-Jonas romance had already made headlines. In 2006, Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas infamously dated after meeting for a special episode of Hannah Montana. Their whirlwind romance ended a year later.