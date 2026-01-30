 
Holly Ramsay puts husband Adam in chef whites during honeymoon fun

Holly and Adam started their day by visiting a local food market

Geo News Digital Desk
January 30, 2026

The couple jetted off to a luxurious £6,000-a-night resort in Mauritius for their honeymoon
Holly and Adam Ramsay's continue to make headlines, whether it's for their wedding full of family drama or their lavish honeymoon.

Holly- the influencer and daughter of celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay tied the knot with the Olympian, 31, at Bath Abbey on December 27. 

Immediately, after their wedding the couple jetted off to a luxurious £6,000-a-night resort in Mauritius for their honeymoon. 

During their trip, the couple was even putting themselves in Gordon Ramsay's shoes as they whipped up a curry during a masterclass.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Holly, 26, shared intimate memories of their getaway, including snaps of her new husband in chef whites. 

Holly and Adam,31, started their day by visiting a local food market to shop for ingredients before returning to the resort for a private cooking class with a chef.

She captioned the snaps: 'Morning at the local market and then straight to the kitchen to learn how to make a Mauritian curry, yes chef @adamramsaypeaty!!' 

It comes after it was revealed last week that k that Holly and Adam jetted off to the One&Only Le Saint Géran - one of the island's most prestigious five-star hotel and spa complexes.

One onlooker told the Daily Mail: 'They looked very loved-up and relaxed. Adam was happy to stop and chat and seemed in great spirits.' 

Their honeymoon pictures come after Adam's family reportedly told friends they have 'given up hope' of reconciling with their son after Holly's father Gordon's latest comment.

The celebrity chef, 59, referred to himself as 'dad' in a comment on Adam's recent wedding video where the Olympian said he would 'always choose' his new wife Holly. 

