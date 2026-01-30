Melania Trump self-titled documentary releases globally today

Melania Trump’s documentary Melania premiered on January 29, 2026 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. marking her first major public project since returning as First Lady.

The self-produced film chronicles the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

It also offers a behind-the-scenes look at her transition back into the White House.

Melania described the project as a way to show “what it takes to be a First Lady again.”

She described the film as ‘beautiful’, ‘emotional’, ‘fashionable’ and ‘cinematic’.

The premiere was a high-profile event attended by celebrities including Nicki Minaj and director Brett Ratner who made a comeback with this film after being backlisted in 2017 due to multiple accusations.

Guests also included Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz and several figures from the Trump administration.

Among them were Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

However, most of Donald Trump’s children were notably absent.

Adding to the controversy, mainstream press outlets were reportedly shut out of the premiere, fueling criticism that the event was tightly controlled.

The documentary is set to release worldwide on January 30 across more than 1,500 theaters, with plans to stream later on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon acquired the film for $40 million which is the largest documentary deal in history.