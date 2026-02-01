 
Geo News

Princess Kate earns praise for setting meaningful tradition as royal

Future Queen Catherine makes 'empathetic' move during hospital visit

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 01, 2026

Princess Kate earns praise for setting meaningful tradition as royal
Princess Kate earns praise for setting meaningful tradition as royal

Kate Middleton garnered respect for making a meaningful gesture for fellow patients during her visit to the hospital.

The year 2024 was quite challenging for the Princess as she underwent preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. 

At the beginning of 2025, Catherine visited the Royal Marsden Hospital, the same place where she got her medical treatment. 

During his visit, she was seen hugging and sharing warm moments with the patients and their loved ones. 

Speaking of the shift in royal protocol, body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail that the future Queen showcased her "acute empathy" as she made "an authentic connection" unlike old royals. 

She shared, "We're used to seeing royals hugging strangers when they are out on visits, but most of these hug rituals tend to either be ‘parental’, cursory, or even ‘beatific’ in style, tone, and execution."

"Kate shows a capacity for going emotionally deeper, and the non-verbal cues here suggest that when she leans to hug a woman, the need for contact and empathy is almost mutual in that moment," Jennie added. 

Princess Kate's "empathy" now comes after she herself had a personal health setback. 

She becomes "someone" who will try to put themselves into someone else’s shoes while they’re communicating with them," Judi said. 

Zara Tindall eases King Charles tensions as royals battle another storm
Zara Tindall eases King Charles tensions as royals battle another storm
Meghan Markle receives good news about new film
Meghan Markle receives good news about new film
Sarah Ferguson causes fresh turmoil for Eugenie after shocking message
Sarah Ferguson causes fresh turmoil for Eugenie after shocking message
Prince Harry finally gives into William, waves flag of peace for future monarch
Prince Harry finally gives into William, waves flag of peace for future monarch
Meghan Markle sweetens Valentine's day after last year's big sell out
Meghan Markle sweetens Valentine's day after last year's big sell out
Prince Harry spotted riding waves with new partner amid legal fight video
Prince Harry spotted riding waves with new partner amid legal fight
King Charles personally raises charity money, looks away from deeper problems
King Charles personally raises charity money, looks away from deeper problems
Kensington Palace releases Kate's personal message as Andrew leaves Windsor
Kensington Palace releases Kate's personal message as Andrew leaves Windsor