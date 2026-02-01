Princess Kate earns praise for setting meaningful tradition as royal

Kate Middleton garnered respect for making a meaningful gesture for fellow patients during her visit to the hospital.

The year 2024 was quite challenging for the Princess as she underwent preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

At the beginning of 2025, Catherine visited the Royal Marsden Hospital, the same place where she got her medical treatment.

During his visit, she was seen hugging and sharing warm moments with the patients and their loved ones.

Speaking of the shift in royal protocol, body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail that the future Queen showcased her "acute empathy" as she made "an authentic connection" unlike old royals.

She shared, "We're used to seeing royals hugging strangers when they are out on visits, but most of these hug rituals tend to either be ‘parental’, cursory, or even ‘beatific’ in style, tone, and execution."

"Kate shows a capacity for going emotionally deeper, and the non-verbal cues here suggest that when she leans to hug a woman, the need for contact and empathy is almost mutual in that moment," Jennie added.

Princess Kate's "empathy" now comes after she herself had a personal health setback.

She becomes "someone" who will try to put themselves into someone else’s shoes while they’re communicating with them," Judi said.