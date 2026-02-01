Chris Hemsworth talks about 'discomfort' while filming 'Crime 101' with Mark Ruffalo

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo to reunite in 'Crime 101'

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo have been close friends since many years.

The two are notably a vital part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they play Thor and Hulk.

This is first time; the duo has teamed up for an unusual film. Crime 101 features Hemsworth as a jewel thief planning his final heist, while Ruffalo plays a detective intended to catch him.

The Extraction star revealed that their long-standing relationship made it difficult for them to shoot the movie.

He added, "The two of us get together and we're like a couple of naughty kids at school that need to be wrangled to be focused.”

Chris opened that him and Mark have been known to share screen in a comedic space mostly, but Crime 101 was a major shift in genre which is towards a darker territory.

"This is a dramatic film, so it was quite an adjustment and discomfort at first”, he told BBC.

Meanwhile, The Task actor expressed how proud he feels of the 42-year-old taking this role.

The 58-year-old stated, "I got to see him do something I've been dying to see him do that I know he can do but hadn't had the director to help him.”

Mark said that when he saw Chris walking on the set, he didn’t recognize him.

Crime 101, directed by Bart Layton, is set to hit theatres on February 11. It also features Monica Barbaro, Barry Keoghan and Halle Berry.