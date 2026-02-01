Princess Kate helps volunteers with mental health

When the Princess of Wales went for windswept ridges in the Peak District this week, it wasn’t a fashion shoot, it was goodwill at full throttle.

On Tuesday, Catherine joined UK mental health charity Mind Over Mountains for a brisk guided walk, punctuated by laughter, genuine chats, and a few muddy boots.

The charity, which blends fresh air with professional wellbeing coaching, has carved out a reputation for using the great outdoors as a kind of “natural therapy room.”

One of the volunteers on the trail, Anjali Selva-Kumar, described the day as nothing short of “amazing.”

A long-time supporter of the organisation first as a participant, then as a volunteer, and now as part of its team, she said stepping off the busy city treadmill and into Peak District hills was a powerful reset.

“Being out on that walk, away from phones and noise, made me realise how much tension I carry.

I felt calmer, more centred and reminded how valuable quiet moments can be,” she told a local paper.

If the ordinary walkers were impressed by her down-to-earth account, they were only getting warmed up for her contribution.

The princess, no stranger to outdoor pursuits, embraced the blustery weather which included driving rain and biting wind with infectious good humour.

At one moment, she was even filmed urging her fellow hikers to pick up the pace with a cheerful “Come on! We need to get going!” prompting laughs all around.

The charity launched in 2020 and has since supported over a thousand people through walks and counselling-paired experiences.

Its leaders say the Princess of Wales' presence helps raise awareness of green social prescribing the idea that nature-centred support should become a mainstream part of mental health care, alongside traditional NHS services.