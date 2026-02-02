Meghan Markle warned against exploiting Harry, William feud

The royal family's appearances on television are not new, but maintaining their privacy has become increasingly challenging for the senior royals

According to a new report, future monarch William and Harry's wife Meghan are reportedly at loggerheads over an upcoming Netflix project.

Amid reports of potential reconciliation with Harry, William is said to be locked in a fresh and deeply personal feud with his sister-in-law Meghan as plans are reportedly taking shape for a project about his late mother, Princess Diana.

It emrges amid reports that Princess Kate has reportedly been tasked to melt ice between the two brothers.

The tension between the two royals centers on the Meghan's alleged involvement in a proposed documentary led by her husband Harry, 41, marking the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in August 2027.

On the otehr hand, the Prince of Wales will resist every step to cash his mother's legacy and death.

The future king feels it's "tasteless" and "profoundly upsetting," according to Radar.

The Duke is reportedly convinced to honour his mother's legacy through a production as part of the Sussexes' multimillion-dollar deal with the streamer.

William, however, is said to be furious at the idea of Diana's life being revisited for commercial gain, particularly with Meghan poised to play a central role behind the scenes.

King Charles III's youngest son reportedly has long felt that the narrative around his mother has been distorted and poorly handled over the years.

He genuinely believes that, when Diana needed protection and understanding most, the institution let her down.

A separate source claimed: "He [Harry] doesn't trust the monarchy to be the guardian of her legacy. In his view, the royal establishment forfeited any moral authority to control how she is remembered, which is why he feels so strongly that her story should be told outside of palace walls."

William's anger is said to stem from a fear that his mother's memory is being exploited.

The heir to the British throne fears this goes beyond anything that's happened before. He sees it as a fundamental boundary being breached and finds the whole idea profoundly distasteful.