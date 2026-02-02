Sarah Ferguson extended greetings to Jeffrey Epstein on 'baby boy' arrival

Sarah Ferguson seemingly once again lost the trust of Britons as more shocking revelations have been made regarding her questionable ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

In yet another message sent by Fergie to the convicted sex offender, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother sent warm greetings to him on the birth of a "baby boy."

In the email dated September 2011, Sarah said that she got to know about Epstein's child from her ex-partner, Andrew.

"Don't know if you're still on this on this bbm [BlackBerry Messenger] but have heard from the Duke that you have had a baby boy," she penned.

Moreover, Sarah took a dig at Epstein for not keeping in touch despite the claims she made of cutting ties with the controversial financier.

The former Duchess of York, "Even though you never kept in touch, I am still here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy."

Similarly, Andrew is also in hot water as calls to testify in front of the court are increasing with each passing day, related to the Epstein files.