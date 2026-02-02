 
King Charles' hidden riches unearthed in new video

Inside the hidden work protecting Hampton Court Palace

February 02, 2026

While King Charles is best known for spending his time at Clarence House, he also has quieter royal ties to Richmond-upon-Thames, home to the historic Hampton Court Palace.

Behind the scenes, the centuries old landmark has been getting a seasonal refresh.

In a video shared last week by Historic Royal Palaces on Instagram, viewers were given a rare look at the palace’s annual winter clean. 

The focus was the Horn Room, a striking space beside the Great Hall, where antlers and mounted horns tower along the walls.

Leading the tour was Preventive Conservator Pippa Kemsley, who explained how specialists carefully tend to the displays using soft brushes made from pony and hog hair. 

Some of the work takes place high above the floor, with conservators perched on scaffolding to reach areas untouched for decades.

The Horn Room originally served as a preparation area for grand feasts before dishes were carried through to the Great Hall for lavish banquets. 

Today, it plays a very different role, one that requires constant attention to protect its historic features.

The palace explained that winter is prime time for conservation work, when teams carry out detailed inspections, gentle cleaning, and protective treatments in areas normally out of reach to visitors.

It may not be royal living quarters, but Hampton Court’s quiet winter upkeep proves that even palaces need a little TLC when the crowds go home.

