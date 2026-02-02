 
Princess Anne steps in to support baby basics programmes

Sheffield baby basics mobilises 80 volunteers to support families in need

Geo News Digital Desk
February 02, 2026

Princess Anne is taking her trademark hands-on approach to charity out of London and straight to Sheffield on Monday.

The Princess will spotlight two vital community projects for families and young children.

First on her schedule is a visit to the Save the Children Nursery and Baby Bank at Meadows Nursery, where volunteers and staff provide crucial early years support for children and their parents.

Anne has been a fixture in the children’s charity world for decades serving as President of Save the Children from 1970 until 2017 and now its Patron and is known for championing programmes that ensure kids have the safety, health, and learning opportunities they deserve.

After that engagement, she will swing by Baby Basics UK, a charity helping families who can’t afford the everyday items that make caring for a baby possible.

Based on the belief that no family should have to choose between heating their home and buying nappies, they provide everything from clothes and feeding equipment to pushchairs and beds for children up to five years old.

The Sheffield Baby Basics centre works with more than 100 referral agencies including health visitors, social care professionals and midwives. 

It has a team of over 80 volunteers helping sort, package and deliver support.

