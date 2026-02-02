Beatrice, Eugenie react to Fergie's 'appalling' exchange with Epstein

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie cannot hold back from revealing their true feelings about the "appalling" conversations and ties between their parents and Jeffrey Epstein.

The sisters reacted strongly after a number of emails and controversial photos, featuring Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, were released in the media, causing major uproar.

According to Daily Mail, an insider close to Beatrice and Eugenie claimed that Prince William's cousins are "aghast at what they have read. They are mortified by the emails their mother has sent to Epstein. It is so embarrassing for them."

The source indicated that it believed the princesses were not fully informed about their parents' actions, now revealed in the Epstein files.

"...they will simply be aghast at just how close their parents were to this appalling man," the report stated.

A new series of conversations between Andrew, Fergie, and Epstein has come to light.

The former Duke of York has invited the controversial figure to Buckingham Palace for dinner following Epstein's offer.

Epstein said to Andrew that he was in London with three women and would "need private time" with him. The women will "add some life" to their meeting.

Then, the ex-Prince's questionable photos lying on the floor with girls made rounds in the media, sparking strong backlash.

Moreover, Sarah Ferguson was also in contact with Epstein as she jokingly expressed a desire to get married to him.

The most eyebrow-raising comment was when the former Duchess of York mentioned her daughter, Eugenie, in one of her emails to Epstein.

Epstein asked Sarah about her plans to visit New York in 2010. To which she replied, "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a sh*****g weekend."

Notably, it was also disclosed that Fergie took her daughters with Epstein for lunch.