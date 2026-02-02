 
By
Iqra Khalid
|

February 02, 2026

Duke of Edinburgh brings royal inspiration to mangroves and youth in UAE

The Duke of Edinburgh touched down in the United Arab Emirates on 31st January, for a whistle-stop mission that’s equal parts youth inspiration and environmental eye opener. 

On the first day of his visit, Prince Edward well known as the global champion of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award met with ambitious young participants from The British School Al Khubairat and Gordonstoun School at Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi. 

The mangrove reserve, part of a wider UAE push to protect coastal ecosystems and biodiversity, is also a new kind of classroom for youth learning and stewardship. 

As Chairman of the Award Foundation, he used the occasion to celebrate how programmes like the DofE empower young people with confidence.

Meanwhile, Gordonstoun’s involvement carries special weight, the Scottish school is where the Duke’s father, Prince Philip, helped shape the Award’s ethos and where the programme was born. 

After engaging with students and mentors among the mangroves, he went on to visit the Zayed National Museum to celebrate UAE’s history before joining a dinner hosted by Britain’s Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Edward Hobart, in Dubai. 

