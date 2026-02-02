Royal family drops key update as Andrew-Fergie scandal fades Palace charm

King Charles' office shared an important update as the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's shameful scandal once again portrayed the royals in a negative light.

On February 2, the official Instagram page of Royal Collection Trust dropped details related to a book honouring Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the late monarch's major milestone.

A book is being published to celebrate the fashion and style of the King's mother, marking her 100th birthday on April 21.

The statement reads, "Our new book, Queen Elizabeth II: Fashion and Style, offers an unprecedented look inside Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion archive as part of celebrations marking the centenary of her birth.

"Come behind the scenes and learn about the extraordinary craft, collaboration and diplomacy behind the late Queen’s wardrobe.

"The book is written by exhibition curator @caroline.de.g and will accompany Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, the largest exhibition of the late monarch’s clothing ever staged."

For the unversed, a significant event is set to take place to pay tribute to the Queen at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, from 10 April 2026 to 18 October 2026.

Earlier, the palace's spokesperson shared that the exhibition will be a magnificent display of the Queen's fashion pieces.